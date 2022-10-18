Paris ISD and Paris High School are proud to announce six students, including four from the 2022 graduating class, have earned AP Scholar Awards in recognition of their exceptional achievement on AP Exams.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college- level courses while still in high school and to earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.

