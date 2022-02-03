BONHAM — Fannin County is now under a burn ban after volunteer fire departments responded to naumerous recent grass fire calls. The ban is in effect until Feb. 8, when commissioners will revisit the order.
Fannin County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson spoke with commissioners about the rash of grass fires, saying two-thirds of them had been started by people who were burning for other purposes. He said there have been 28 grass fires and a dozen structure fires since the start of the year.
“There’s too many fires going on,” County Judge Randy Moore said.
The expected winter storm won’t do much to improve fire conditions, Hudson said, because winds will continue to dry things out. Although drizzling rain was expected Wednesday, Hudson said it would do little to improve burn conditions. The combined accumulation of rain, freezing rain, sleet and ice was expected to be about a half-inch and that won’t do much with 20 mph winds drying out the ground, Moore said. Humidity also is expected to drop into the 20s during the weekend and into next week, Hudson said.
In other business, commissioners discussed time capsule items. Commissioners have for a few weeks been discussing the time capsule, which must be buried soon and is part of the rededication of the county courthouse. Last week, they opened themselves to suggestions from the public as to what should be included.
Noting the capsule will be opened in 100 years, Moore said he’ll include a Bible, which he addressed to the Fannin County Judge in 2122. The judge also wrote a letter to the future judge discussing what he believed is important in life. Also included is a newspaper advertisement that shows prices for staple products and local goods.
The capsule will include information about the county’s lakes, photos of county department heads and elected officials, law enforcement patches and a copy of the county budget.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved a resolution accepting grant funding for the Structured Family Therapy Program, which is operated by the Juvenile Probation Office for Fiscal Year 2022-23; approved spending $30,158.21 for a 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 Tradesman from Bonham Chrysler; and approved spending no more than $3,500 to build a break room for Precinct 3 employees.
Providing an update on the county’s Covid-19 situation, Moore said four more residents died from the virus in the past week. That brings the number of virus-related fatalities since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 163, he said.
