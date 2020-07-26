A new group in Texas say they have the answer to the government’s ills.
The Texas American Republic members say they have established a new form of government for the state of Texas.
“We are established on precedent,” Thompson said on a conference call with several other members of the group. “We are not a feel-good movement. This is the right thing to do.”
The group believes that after the Reconstruction Acts of 1867, which were set up to re-integrate the states that seceded from the Union during the Civil War, the law itself illegally set back up the states. The group follows the America’s Remedy movement started by John Ainsworth in North Carolina. Ainsworth’s group created its own constitution for North Carolina in 1997.
Thompson said they have established their own government as the de Jure State of Texas, currently known as the Texas American Republic.
“We’ve got years of historical records,” he said. “The people have a right to know what was done to them.”
Thompson said he initially joined the group because of the 2008 election.
“Barack Obama did not seem right,” he said. “I went down some rabbit holes. Things were not adding up.”
The group “kind of conglomerated” online through social media, he said.
In March 2019, they drafted a proclamation of their intentions. The proclamation also lists 2450 W. Cherry St. in Paris as the new seat of government. Thompson said they have 20 citizens scattered around the state, although there are more members on the Facebook group. Besides their proclamation, they made declaration of re-establishment for the state of Texas.
Part of their argument is that after the Reconstruction Acts were put in place, the U.S. Congress created de facto states, supplanting the original de jure states for Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.
According to the Washington University in St. Louis’s School of Law, de facto means a state of affairs that is true in fact, but that is not officially sanctioned, while de jure means a state of affairs that is in accordance with the law. Since the Texas American Republic group believes the current state government is illegal, they refer to it as the de facto state of Texas, and believe theirs is the de jure state of Texas.
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica’s website, the reconstruction acts were aimed at enfranchisement and equal rights for Blacks. The laws called for the states to craft new constitutions, which had to include universal male suffrage and needed approval by the U.S. Congress. The reformed states also had to ratify the 14th Amendment, which granted citizenship and equal civil and legal rights to all Black people.
The Texas American Republic declaration states that the 14th Amendment forced a new legal status upon citizens of those 10 previous Confederate states, “known as ‘United States Citizen’ or ‘Citizen of the United States.’”
The group believes that prior to 1868, people were simply citizens of their own state, not United States citizens altogether.
“George Washington himself (and other founding fathers) … were citizens of Virginia,” said Shawn Watson, the group’s provisional governor. “... Since they nationaled that, the states themselves are not sovereign entities. It’s kind of a coup, if you think about it.”
Another member of the group, John-Michael Steele, compared nationalizing citizenship to communism.
“It is almost straight communism,” he said. “What was done (went) against the will of the people. The society in the U.S. is broken. It’s getting crazy out there.”
Steele said what got him into the movement was 9/11. The story put out in the media did not add up, he said.
“The story metamorphed,” he said.
In 2013, he revoked his status as a citizen of the United States, he said.
“To my knowledge, only I and one other guy (have done so),” Steele said.
The group sent copies of the new articles to both Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump for their review. Thompson said they have not heard back from either office.
The letter states they are re-establishing the de Jure State of Texas, currently known as the Texas American Republic, over the de Facto State of Texas.
“The inhabitants of Texas have free will to choose their form of Governance without coercion,” the letter states. “We merely seek to Domicile in Peace within the de Jure and Lawful Texas and remain Non Belligerent.”
None of the groups aims include taking down laws regarding safety, like food safety laws.
“We will interact with the other government, the de facto, if it’s necessary,” Thompson said, adding the group is not a sovereign citizen movement.
“What we are is a truth movement,” he said. “We’ve looked into historical documents and found several legal arguments that have been swept under the rug.
“We’re not belligerent, but we are standing on principle.”
While waiting on hearing back from the governor and the president, Thompson said they are looking to build numbers.
“We are here as an alternative to put a lawful government back in place,” he said.
