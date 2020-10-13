Lamar County commissioners elected to extend County Judge Brandon Bell’s Covid-19 disaster declaration at their Monday meeting. It was set to expire again Monday, but the commissioners extended it to the end of 2020.
With the general election fast approaching, County Auditor Kayla Hall presented a grant from the Center for Tech and Civil Life for $29,360 to support additional elections workers and enhanced safety protocols to help stop the spread of Covid-19 during election season. Like many other sources of funding offered to local governments due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hall said the funds would only be available until the end of the year.
Maintenance/Building Superintendent Kerry Washington brought the commissioners up to speed on several repair projects at the county courthouse, including a generator that Commissioner Ronnie Bass repaired himself, a fire extinguisher inspection and updates to exit signs, which also need to have proper disposal safety protocols as they contain Tritium, a naturally occurring radioactive isotope.
Kerry and the commissioners also discussed necessary roof repairs, an ongoing issue that has repeatedly been brought up in their Monday meetings.
The commissioners approved a contract extension for Jeffrey’s Cleaning and Janitorial Service at Washington’s recommendation and announced that Jenkins Welding and Machinery had been chosen to perform routine maintenance on the jail doors at the Lamar County Jail.
The commissioners also expressed concern at a nearly $2,000 jump in water bill charges for the jail, agreeing to look into the water meter to ensure it was being read correctly.
