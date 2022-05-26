A class president and a star athlete are the top graduates of the Prairiland High School Class of 2022. Graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in the high school gymnasium.
Jessica Francis, the daughter of Joe and Gala Francis, is valedictorian, and Caleb Jameson, son of Jeff and Katy Jameson, is salutatorian.
Francis plans to attend Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches in the fall where she plans to major in biology on a premedical school track.
A student body leader, Francis serves as class president and has been an FFA officer for three years, currently serving as chapter president. She is a member of national BETA Club, Student Council, Lamar County Junior Chamber of Commerce, Phi Theta Kappa and has participated in Academic University Interscholastic League.
Active in FFA, Francis participated in leadership and career development events, and was a member of a veterinary science team that competed at the state level the past two years. She has shown livestock, both locally and at major shows, where she made the sale at the State Fair of Texas with her goat, Butter Bean, and placed fourth in class at the Fort Worth Stock Show with a Brahman heifer. She received Reserve Champion lamb at the Lamar County Junior Livestock Show.
Active in community service work through FFA and Beta, Francis said giving back to the community is important in life.
“One of my favorite activities this year was serving lunch at Thanksgiving and Christmas at events in Paris because everyone was so appreciative,” Francis said. “It is important for everybody to show up for their community because you never know when you’re going to be in a situation where you might need help.”
Her advice to underclassmen is to study hard and take advantage of the opportunities offered at Prairiland.
“Every dream and ambition that I have in life has to do with a good education,” Francis said. “We’re in a place where we have access to good teachers and the ability to learn, and there’s so many people who don’t have that. So I would say take advantage of everything that you’ve been given because life will be so much better and so much easier if you take the time to get good grades.”
Successful on the mound with the Prairiland Patriots, Jameson will attend Paris Junior College on a baseball scholarship in the fall where he will begin his studies to become an aerospace engineer with plans to work on missile systems if his hopes to find success in the major leagues don’t pan out.
“After PJC, I hope to play in the Southeastern Conference at one of the dream schools like Texas University or Texas A&M,” Jameson said.
The salutatorian transferred to Prairiland in eighth grade after attending Paris schools, attracted for the most part by the smaller school atmosphere and a baseball team with a winning tradition.
“When I transferred, I didn’t know anybody, but it’s been a very welcoming school,” Jameson said. “Everybody looks out for each other and wants the best for each other. We’ve had several new coaches over the years and they’ve all been very good mentors. Prairiland is just like a close knit family.”
In addition to baseball, Jameson has participated in basketball, FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Beta Club, Student Council, Academic UIL, Youth for Christ, Lamar County Junior Chamber of Commerce, Phi Theta Kappa and East Paris Baptist Church Youth Group.
The satutatorian’s advice to underclassmen:
“Stay on top of your grades. Develop good study habits. Go on to college and do good things, and then you’ll be prepared for your life afterwards.”
