Wow! What a summer we have experienced, with multiple days over 100 degrees F and very little rain. Who is ready for fall?
September is the month that ushers in a most magical time for Texas State Parks and especially Cooper Lake State Park. A cool front late in the month will set the stage for a roaring campfire at your lake view campsite — sit back, enjoy S’mores and relax under the stars.
Cooper Lake State Park can be your happy place this fall for camping, fishing, hiking, picnicking, boating, kayaking and so much more.
During September, the park plans to host 19 recreational and educational programs at South Sulphur and Doctors Creek Units. This month’s highlighted programs are “Creatures of the Night” night hike, Stargazing, Kayaking 101 Adventure and Archery 101. Hike through the woods after dark and see what the nocturnal environment reveals to you with the help of a Park Ranger guiding your adventure. Experience the darkest skies where you can see the Milky Way so close to Dallas! Experience vista views across the lake as you hone your kayaking skills while exploring nearshore parts of Cooper Lake on your adventure. Learn how to safely enjoy the sport of archery through a scheduled class during the month.
Also, during the month, learn about a wide variety of fungi, plants and animals common to Northeast Texas through multiple programs and so much more. All programs are free with a valid entrance permit.
Cooper Lake State Park is just one of 89 Texas State Parks open and ready to host your next outdoor adventure. Let’s get out there and experience a natural Texas.
For more information on these or other events and programs, please visit and like our Facebook pages (Cooper Lake State Park - South Sulphur, 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park - Doctor’s Creek, 903-395-3100.
Steve Killian is the complex superintendent at Cooper Lake State Park, 1690 FR 3505, Sulphur Springs, Texas. He can be reached at 903-945-5256 or at 903-916-0211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.