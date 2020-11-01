The City of Reno is collecting stuffing donations at City Hall, 160 Blackburn St., to be delivered to the Downtown Food Pantry for their annual stuffing drive.
For those who wish to receive stuffing from the pantry, they can do so Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and noon now through Nov. 26 at 124 W. Cherry St.
