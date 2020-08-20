Paris City Council made no changes to City Manager Grayson Path’s proposed 2020-21 budget after a two-hour workshop session Monday.
“When you are completely transparent, you build trust, and council members understand what you are trying to achieve,” Path said after the meeting as he expressed appreciation for the council’s vote of confidence.
The next step in the budget process is for the council to approve the proposed budget for publication at an Aug. 24 meeting followed by public hearings on both the budget and proposed tax rate to be scheduled in September before an approved budget takes effect Oct. 1.
As he did in his initial budget presentation last week, Path said employee pay is his top priority followed by equipment replacement and two new staff positions, being a city planner and a fourth code enforcement officer.
The proposed budget includes a 2% cost of living raise for employees and several new equipment purchases, some bought outright and others through loan or lease purchase programs.
See Path’s department by department analysis of his proposed budget as presented at Monday’s meeting in today’s online publication.
The council’s consensus of approval did not come without questions ranging from why the Emergency Management Department accrues large amounts of overtime to reasons for a decrease in the street budget to a request for some type signage to alert motorists to a shift in traffic lanes on the square, among other things.
Emergency Management Director Kent Klinkerman explained an increasing number of out-of-town trips leads to overtime. Path explained the decrease in the street department budget resulted from the payoff of a large piece of equipment with no decrease in the amount of work planned. City Engineer Carla Easton said she would check with the highway department about signage to warn of lane changes.
Councilor Derreck Hughes questioned whether the Code Enforcement budget included mowing overgrown vacant lots to which Path explained the budget includes about $90,000 for mowing. He reminded councilors, however, that the highway department requires the city to maintain the Loop 286 median where crepe myrtles are planted, a labor intensive requirement.
Councilor Gary Savage asked about plans to address the city’s drainage problems to which Path replied “right now we just maintain,” adding he realizes the issue is an on-going problem meriting future discussion.
Mayor Steve Clifford questioned the need of a full-time city planner, one of two new positions in Path’s proposed budget.
Easton assured Clifford there is plenty to do in Planning & Zoning for a full time position. Path added, “A trained planner can stay on top of things and instead of being reactionary we can be proactive.”
