For the record cuffs
Buy Now

For The Record

APRIL 15 to APRIL 16

Paris Police Department

Olivia Nicole Fernandez, 30: Driving while intoxicated, third or more.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Rodney Robert Andrew, 50: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Brittany Nicole Honsaker, 29: Bench warrant/unauthorized absence from a community corrections facility, motion to adjudicate guilt/unauthorized absence from a community corrections facility.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.