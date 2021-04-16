For The Record
APRIL 15 to APRIL 16
Paris Police Department
Olivia Nicole Fernandez, 30: Driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Rodney Robert Andrew, 50: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Brittany Nicole Honsaker, 29: Bench warrant/unauthorized absence from a community corrections facility, motion to adjudicate guilt/unauthorized absence from a community corrections facility.
