CLARKSVILLE — The Red River County Commissioners agreed to a proposed lower tax rate for the county from $0.080409 per $100 valuation to $0.79974 at last week’s meeting.
According to the public notice published on the county’s website, though the rate itself is lower this year, the average homestead taxable value has gone up by 15.63%.
“We will have a hearing on the tax rate and the budget on Sept. 14,” County Judge L.D. Williamson said.
At the meeting, the commissioners also agreed to give all the workers at the sheriff’s office hazard pay for the current Covid-19 pandemic.
“We don’t pay the sheriff’s office nearly enough,” Williamson said, pointing out that nearby counties pay higher than Red River.
The money will be about $600 extra per month, sent out in two checks each month. Red River County has received $300,000 in CARES Act funds, money to help mitigate the pandemic, and the hazard pay will take $130,000 from that.
The commissioners proposed and approved $20,000 to cover the cost of free Covid-19 testing for county residents at the Red River Urgent Care Clinic in Clarksville.
“That way we can help the most amount of people,” Williamson said. “The test is $180 a pop, and a lot of people can’t afford that. If it’s out there, we need to know.”
The test itself is a rapid-response test that gives results in 15 minutes. The amount covers 111 tests, but Williamson said they can add more later as needed from the CARES Act funds.
The commissioners also voted to move early voting for the county from the courthouse to the Women’s Pavilion at the Red River County Fairgrounds.
“The reason we had to do that is because of social distancing requirements,” Williamson said. “This is going to be a big election.”
The current room in the courthouse would only allow three people at a time with requirements of 6 feet of social distancing, he said.
“We can do a dozen folks out there,” Williamson said, adding that if they kept it to the courthouse, “we’d still be voting next year.”
Other changes to this year’s election is the Texas Legislature eliminated straight party voting, meaning voters will have to go through the ballot to select their candidates.
At the meeting, the county also accepted a bid on a backhoe from Precinct 1 for $1,000.
The commissioners meet again on Monday.
