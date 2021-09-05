After careers at both Paris Regional Medical Center and Paris Junior College, Derald Bulls has accepted a part-time position with CitySquare Paris as executive director in charge of fundraising and overall operations.
Bulls joins Laura Woodroof, former executive director, now program director, and two part-time staff members, Gary Savage and Aliza Tucker, both of Paris.
“I’m honored to join the CitySquare staff in fighting poverty in Paris,” Bulls said. “They have established a presence in the community offering services not currently found anywhere else in Paris. I applaud the organization, its Advisory Council and staff for the inroads made in the last four years and look forward to serving alongside this exceptional group of community servants and volunteers.”
Advisory Council Chairman Maggie Kerby noted that Bulls is a familiar face around town as he is involved with Rotary Club of Greater Paris, Lamar County Literacy Council and Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, where he serves as elder.
“We have been searching for the right fit for our organization and could not be more excited to add Derald to our team,” Kerby said. “Our board has full confidence in his proven leadership, and the resounding respect he has from our community. Derald’s addition to our organization comes at a critical time as we see needs in our community growing more than ever.”
Established in 2017 with a mission to fight poverty through service, advocacy and friendship, CitySquare Paris offers case management and a day shelter for impoverished and homeless individuals with free showers, laundry facilities, water, coffee, snacks, free clothes and toy closets and a staff that can offer connections to other community resources.
CitySquare runs a mentoring program for students and a Teen Center, reaching more than 200 local students. The agency serves as a community activity center where other organizations host programming, including the City of Paris’ Summer Youth Camps, Paris ISD’s
mobile library and summer feeding program, Paris Junior College’s Adult Education, YoungLife, Girl Scouts and several other programs.
CitySquare, at 2515 Bonham St., is in former Oak Park Methodist Church buildings. After the closing of Oak Park Methodist early this summer, the congregation transferred the property to First United Methodist, which in turn voted to give CitySquare Paris access to the entire campus. While the Teen Center and youth programming utilize mainly the gym and kitchen area, the day shelter activities take place next door in the former church building.
For information about CitySquare Paris or to donate, volunteer or serve, contact dbulls@citysquare.org or call 903-706-2990.
