GALVESTON — Moody Gardens this week welcomed two, healthy Macaroni penguin chicks. It was only the second successful hatching of the Macaroni penguin species from pairs inside of the South Atlantic exhibit.
“We are overjoyed and extremely grateful for these new chicks that have now joined the exhibit here at Moody Gardens and that our Macaroni penguins have had another year of successful breeding,” Curator Diane Olsen said.
The chicks hatched at different times during the day Nov. 14. The proud penguin parents of the first chick are Muenster, a male from the Biodome in Montreal, Canada, who arrived at Moody Gardens in 2007; and Gouda, a female from Newport Aquarium who moved into the South Atlantic Penguin exhibit in 2015.
Muenster and Gouda are now second-time parents; they hatched their first chick last year and were the first Macaroni pair to successfully breed at Moody Gardens. Their new baby hatched at 118 grams, or just over 4 ounces, and after a little over a week now weighs more than 660 grams, just about 23 ounces.
A few hours later, a second chick hatched. The parents are Bleu, a male who also arrived at Moody Gardens from the Biodome, and Feta, who traveled to Moody Gardens in 2016 from SeaWorld San Diego. This chick is slightly larger than the first, hatching at 126 grams, or 4.5 ounces, and now weighing 694 grams, about 25 ounces.
Both are being taken care of by their parents with extremely limited human intervention. Try to spot them on exhibit either in person or on the Penguin Webcam, which can be found at MoodyGardens.com.
Having Macaroni penguins on exhibit allows Moody Gardens to educate the public about the issues that these birds face in the wild. Macaroni penguins, which are native to the Sub-Antarctic region of the world, are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, and colonies are decreasing in the wild due to factors such as climate change and overfishing.
“By having these birds in our collection and showing the public how important these issues are, we are able to share the many ways that these populations can be helped in nature,” Olsen said.
“Increasing the number of birds in our collection allows us to have greater diversity for breeding pairs in the future and also allows us to be able to send birds to other facilities to diversify their populations,” Olsen said.
