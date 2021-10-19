With weather that felt like the first real day of autumn, Paris Harley-Davidson played host to Toys For Tots for the 18th annual Paris Harley-Davidson Toys For Tots Chili Cook-off. Attendees shed their jackets as the morning breeze’s chill subsided and gave way to a beautiful day. A crowd of more than 1,000 showed up throughout the day to enjoy the festivities, food and philanthropy.
Attendees were welcome to sample culinary dishes from more than 19 competitor tents for $10 with proceeds going to the local Toys For Tots chapter to help struggling families provide a merry Christmas for their little ones this year. The competition was steep as teams vied for a trophy that gets bigger every year. Tasters experienced a plethora of zesty spices and ingredients from chefs hoping to put together chili with a winning edge.
A panel of judges determined the winner, although the public was invited to choose a people’s champ. The team of Make Chili Great Again earned the people’s choice for the third straight year. The judges chose the Marine Corp League team.
Bragging rights aside, the heart of this savory competition is the raising of money to provide a toy for every child this Christmas, a goal that organizers Shawonna Rhoades and Dana Gollin were hopeful about meeting.
“Paris Harley-Davidson has sponsored us and supported us throughout the year, so we wouldn’t have all that we have for the kids if it wasn’t for them.They have bent over backwards to help us with whatever we ask,” Rhoades said. “We are just so appreciative of all they’ve done, and I cannot say enough kind things about how much they’ve given back to the community.”
For Toys For Tots, Rhoades has partnered with Paris Harley-Davidson for 13 years as a volunteer for the Marine Corp League’s nonprofit toy effort.
“We have no bills because everything we do at the Marine Corp League is strictly voluntary, so 100% of the donations go directly to helping these kids smile on Christmas,” Rhoades said.
At Paris Harley-Davidson, festivities included a bounce house for kids, a daring BMX show and two soulful Southern rock bands, including the Driftin’ Outlaw Band with its nitty gritty Southern rock, followed by cover band 100-Proof.
“This all started with Timmy Chapman, who we lost in 2013. Timmy had a real big heart for kids and Christmas. Since we lost Timmy, his brother, Cody Chapman, has made sure to keep this event going. The Chapmans are so generous and love giving back to Paris, a community that has supported them for 53 years, in any way they can,” said Paris Harley-Davidson employee Dana Gollen, who has been working for the owners, the Chapman family, for 15 years.
