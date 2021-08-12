COOPER – Children streamed through the doors of Cooper ISD’s elementary school Wednesday morning, marking the start of the new school year and the return to entirely in-person learning. Despite the rush of finding the right classroom amid jostling backpacks and the claiming of lockers, the excitement was palpable.
Teachers welcomed the children who darted into their classrooms with smiles, while others “oohed” and “aahed” over the colorful displays and artsy door designs: some even going out of this world with a space or superhero theme.
Teachers themselves looked forward to the upcoming school year, mentioning new ways to reach out to kids.
“Being a teacher has always been my dream come true. Just being able to be with kids every single day and impact their future, so I just can’t wait for that,” third grade teacher Cortney Warden said. She teaches reading and social studies.
Setting up for the first day of school was a busy event, but the teachers had prepared for it well with decorations, school supplies and more.
“I just love having the lightbulb go off for kids. Because you know sometimes they go through a part of school where they don’t have that passion, but I think because fourth grade’s the first year they get to go to the science lab, I think they’ll really enjoy that,” said fourth grade writing and science teacher Alicia Farrar.
As far as science experiments go, Farrar has some lined up that she thinks will catch their eye.
“They are doing, like a ‘Save Henry’ gummy worm experiment. Without touching him, they have to get his little life jacket, which is like the gummy Lifesavers, to him. They have to work together as a team and really think about that. And then they get to do a lot of dissolving and magnetics, which is really cool. Because they think that every metal is magnetic and it’s not,” Farrar said.
But teachers and students alike don’t take such things for granted. Just last year, all in-person science experiments — and classes in general — were canceled or moved online. The symbolism of starting over without Covid-19 restrictions is a powerful one.
“Just that they’re in here, in my class, and that we’re not on the computer. And fingers crossed, we won’t go back,” Warden said.
As the Delta strain of Covid-19 sweeps across the nation and cases rise once more, the school district is keeping an eye on the political waters and the safety of its students. Though Texas schools cannot require students to wear masks and cannot hold funded online learning, things may change at a moment’s notice.
If a student becomes quarantined, the school is allowed to provide them with online resources equivalent to the time of their quarantine.
