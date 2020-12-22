RENO — The scene at 5230 Williams Drive in Reno has never been brighter.
Every year, Brad Ford has added to the light show Lights for Darlene, in honor of his mother, and raises money for the American Cancer Society.
“It was close to $2,000,” he said of the money raised last year.
The show always offers a contest as well for viewers to guess the number of lights in the show, with $200 to the closest guess and an extra $100 for anyone who gets within 50 lights of the total.
“All they have to do is put their name and phone number and drop it in the donation box,” Ford said.
The donations and the guesses have given Ford a pretty good idea of where the viewers come from. Saturday night’s guests even included a limousine strolling down the narrow Reno street. He’s even had viewers come from out of state before, he said. And, so far, the popularity of the display hasn’t gone down during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“If everything holds true, it looks to be a record this year (for donations),” he said.
The spot for the light show in Reno doesn’t bother neighbors at all, Ford added.
“There’s only two driveways we have to worry about,” he said. “They say, ‘We pull in at 5:30, 5:45, and don’t even think about leaving the house, so don’t worry about it.’”
Other light shows in the area are the Darst Light show, at 1035 31st St. SE in Paris; the Collar Family Lights, in Reno at 5330 Briana Drive; Cato’s Mega Tree, at 2325 Sugarhill Road in Reno; and the newest, Addy’s Lights in Detroit, at 115 1st St. NE.
And, they all share tips and tricks for working with the lights, Ford said.
“We actually have a group text, and we all text back and forth and help each other,” he said.
Another commonality for the light shows is where they work.
“It’s kind of funny,” For said. “All of these light shows, we all work at Kimberly-Clark.”
Ford’s Facebook page for the show offers some tips for viewers: Don’t block driveways, turn off your headlights once you’re in line for the show, keep your volume reasonable and stay on the right side of the road to allow for traffic.
