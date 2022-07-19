Youngsters had a wet and, except for the water balloon in the face rule, wild time Saturday afternoon on the grounds of the Sam Bell Maxey House during the first Water Balloon Fest.
There was the water balloon toss, the water balloon squash, the obstacle course and the day of activities culminated with a water balloon fight.
“We really just wanted something fun for the community, especially with it being so hot,” said Alysha Richarson, the site manager. “It is a relaxing, fun day for the kids.”
The cold water and the popsicles were indeed a relief from the 98 degrees worth of heat during the fest.
Ethan Cowles, 6, of Paris said that he really enjoyed the challenge of working with Rico Escobeco, 10, also of Paris, in getting the water-filled balloon to drop into the bucket without bursting.
“I really liked it,” he said, adding that after a while, “it was super easy.”
Elana Barton, of the Maxey house staff, explained the route and rules of the obstacle course that the children had to navigate while holding a water balloon in the palm of their hand.
“I love the obstacle course,” said Felix Yanez, 7, of Clarksville. “I went through it twice because they let me.”
Most of the kids did make it through the obstacle course that had them winding around traffic cones, around picnic tables, hopping inside a series of rings on the ground and jumping over a hurdle without dropping the water balloon.
In the balloon squash, the kids had to pop as many water balloons as they could in 15 seconds, and they had to do it by sitting on the balloons with their backsides.
So there was plenty of wet behinds before the main draw, the water balloon fight, began.
The free-for-all began after the participants were told the only rule was no balloons to the head.
Balloons were flying fast and furious, and sure enough one girl yelled, “I got hit in the face.”
“I knew I was going to get wet today,” said Riley Yanez, 11. “We had fun.”
Cruz Martinez, 7, of Clarksville, said he had a good time throwing the water balloons around at others and getting hit himself.
“Yeah, I did, that is why I am wet,” he explained.
Barton and Richardson asked the kids after round two of the water balloon fight if they wanted to have the event again next year.
The kids shouted their approval.
“Our goal was to bring out some kids on a hot day and we did,” Barton said. “It was a successful day.”
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
