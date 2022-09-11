CLARKSVILLE - Red River County commissioners plan to hear from constituents about county roads in Precinct 4 when they meet Monday at 9 a.m. in the County Annex, 200 N. Walnut.
Commissioners are also set to possibly approve new sheriff and constable fees, and the order for the Nov. 8 General Election as well as allowing Commissioner David Hutson to get a $2,500 check from Tapley Forestry for road damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.