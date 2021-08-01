“Mommy look!” shouted a small girl outside of Burger King on Friday as, bursting with glee, she bent down to retrieve a colorful rock sticking halfway out of a bush.
She held up her newfound treasure, which at first appeared to her mother to be nothing more than a rock. Upon closer inspection, however, he mother saw it was a beautifully painted rock featuring a vibrant neon sunset on a beachfront horizon.
The girl began jumping around, smiling from ear to ear, brimming with pride to have found such a wondrous hidden gem, simply for being an observant traveler, her eyes wide with curiosity.
Paris Texas *ROCKS* is the group behind such treasures. Paris Rocks! was founded in Paris in 2017 by Terri Bivens Jimmerson. Jimmerson was scrolling around social media one day and saw one of her friends had participated in something called “Kindness Rocks.” Delighted with the beautiful rocks and message of the organization, Jimmerson did some research and found that it first began in Cape Cod in 2017 with a woman named Megan Murphy, who was walking down the beach one day and thought to pick up a nice looking rock to write “You’ve Got This!” on it. Soon thereafter Murphy’s friend found it and Murphy learned how she had sincerely brightened the person’s day. Murphy and her friends kept it going and the trend went viral. That inspired Jimmerson to start a chapter here in Paris.
The one thing Jimmerson did not foresee is how quickly the group and idea would take off.
“We had over 3,000 followers after the first two weeks,” Jimmerson said. “I just could not believe how many folks were really invested in spreading this message of kindness all throughout town. We had so many painters; at first, we set up rock gardens, one at the southeast corner of 6th Street SE and East Neagle Avenue, and the other at the 2400 block of Clarksville Avenue, right across from Paris Junior College. These are great places to get the kids started. Just go by and take a rock, and if you want to, leave a rock you have painted.
“We lost a lot of painters after Covid, unfortunately, so any new painters we can get would be sincerely appreciated,” Jimmerson added.
Jimmerson also offered a tip for would-be rock painters: Find the smooth ones.
“The smooth stones are much easier to paint on, so that is why most of our rocks are smooth stones,” she said. “Then, just use the regular, cheap acrylic paint you find at Walmart or even paint pens if you want to write an inspirational message there. And try to write ‘Paris, Texas’ somewhere on there. Finally, paint over it with a clear sealant like nail polish to make sure it weathers the elements.”
Some painters even put a little slip of paper that numbers their rock and says, “keep me or hide me, but please post me on Facebook Paris Texas ROCKS!” under the sealant.
“That is a great way to see how far your little rock may travel,” Jimmerson said. “We do have a couple world-travelers in our midst, so you never know, your child’s rock may end up in Egypt.”
