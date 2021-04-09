APRIL 8 to APRIL 9
First Responder-Paris
April 8
6:30 to 6:44 a.m., 4110 Choctaw Lane.
10:49 to 11 a.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
10:56 to 11:17 a.m., 1030 Tudor St.
5:05 to 5:08 p.m., 3052 Clarksville St.
5:53 to 6:18 p.m., 1345 20th St. NE.
9:37 to 9:55 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
April 9
3;23 to 3:53 a.m., 840 S. Collegiate Drive.
Public Service
April 8
4:47 to 5:09 a.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
4:55 to 5:12 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
5:35 to 6:06 p.m., 1445 26th St. NE.
7:45 to 8:15 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
