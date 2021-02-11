BONHAM — Fannin County Court at Law Judge Charles Butler is in a tight spot after his court reporter took a job in Grayson County at a higher salary. He is required by state law to hire and manage a court reporter — he cannot hold court without one — but Texas has just 2,200 certified court reporters, and few of them live in rural areas, he said. In hopes of attracting one to Fannin County, Butler asked the Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday for the ability to advertise the position at the current $67,000 salary.
Court reporting is a skilled job, requiring education and certification by the State of Texas, Butler said. Court reporters not only record everything said while court is in session, they also produce records for the District Attorney’s Office, transcribe cases for appeals courts, marshal evidence and furnish their own equipment, including paper and toner, he told commissioners. The previous reporter earned $67,000 before leaving to Grayson County, where she’s earning about $30,000 more per year, Butler said.
“She started out 10 and a half years ago making $52,500 a year. She’s gotten the cost-of-living raises that the county’s given, and her present salary is $67,000. As you know, the court reporter for the district court makes around $92,000 a year. So, what I’m asking you to do is make a decision on what that position is going to pay so that I can advertise it. I feel like it’ll be a struggle, but hopefully, at $67,000 … I can replace her with a full-time court reporter,” Butler said, adding the move would not affect his budget because the salary is already in there at the current level.
In her comments to commissioners, District Judge Laurine Blake acknowledged the “huge discrepancy” in salaries between district and county court at law court reporters, saying it goes back to who sets those salaries.
“I think you’ll remember the difference is that the district court has the duty of auditing. That’s why we have the power to have the auditor, and that always causes a rub with commissioners. It happens everywhere,” she said. “And that’s why it was set out statutorily that district court judges would have the independence to set the salary of their court reporter so that the commissioners couldn’t effectively undermine the district judge’s ability to run a court because they were retaliating on account of whatever happened with the auditing.”
Prior to consenting to the request, commissioners and County Judge Randy Moore debated whether the decision would set a precedent for other departments to come ask for higher starting salaries. Commissioner Dean Lackey said salary concerns are a county-wide issue.
“Everybody has the same problem; I’ve said it a dozen times. You can’t do everybody’s problem like this. Can’t fix it every time like this, or you’ll go broke,” he said. “We do it for everybody except Road and Bridge, and I’m not doing it anymore.
“Just throwing more money at it is not the solution. I don’t know how to solve it, but we do have to have a court reporter.”
Responding, Butler said everyone is in the same position when it comes to the market, adding “we have to pay what the market requires.”
“What I was trying to illustrate was, if you hire somebody for Road and Bridge or (County Clerk Tammy Biggar) hires somebody for her office, there are hundreds and thousands of people in the county that are qualified to do that job. There aren’t any in the county that are court reporters that are qualified to do this job,” Butler said. “So, I’ve got to hire somebody outside the county, and they’re not going to do it for $50,000 or $52,500. They’re not going to do it for less money because they can work closer to their home and make more money.”
Butler argued the $67,000 salary is likely in the middle of what surrounding counties pay County Court at Law court reporters, saying Hunt County pays $90,000. And, he said, if $52,500 was a reasonable salary 10 and a half years ago for someone living in the county, “I don’t see how you can’t see the wisdom in raising the salary of it 10 and a half years later.”
“Nobody works for what they worked for 10 and a half years ago,” Butler said.
Lackey agreed, saying the market for machinery operators also has increased to above $13 per hour, but he makes those hires in service to the county. The commissioner added he’d do what he needed to do to help the judge.
Butler made a final plea before commissioners set to a vote, saying he believed the public wants the court to be effective, and without a court reporter, it would be much less effective since he would not be able to have hearings in a timely manner.
Commissioner Jerry Magness made the motion to allow Butler to advertise the position at $67,000, and Commissioner A.J. Self seconded. The motion was approved unanimously.
