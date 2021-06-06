The coronavirus pandemic threw a curveball at the medical system, but Dr. David Salas and Salas Minor Emergency Center have rolled with the punches, continuing to treat patients in the Paris area with what Salas calls “The Three C’s”: convenience, competence and compassion.
“That’s what we’ve always strived to do,” he said.
As the name suggests, Salas’s clinic provides care for just about everything, up to minor emergencies.
“It’s been an interesting year, to say the least. But what we do, we do extremely well. Our motto is ‘From sniffles to stitches, we’ve got you covered.’ If you have some kind of urgent care problem, and it’s not limb threatening or life threatening, we can handle it,” Salas said.
For years, the center has offered services like on-site X-rays, casting for broken bones and splinting injuries, but in 2020 Salas had to expand its services to include Covid-19 antibody testing. He also required masks in the center and for staff to perform hourly cleanings to keep patients as safe as possible. Salas also gave patients different treatment options to minimize their contact with others or make their appointment as convenient as possible.
Patients can sign up for an appointment and wait outside for a text or call when their room is open if they don’t feel comfortable staying inside the waiting room, or they can also request to be seen in their car so they don’t have to come into the center. Salas said he also offers telemedicine appointments and, while they’re not his favorite because he likes to be able to examine his patients in person, they’re a good option for those who may not feel comfortable coming in.
Now that Covid-19 vaccines are available to all Texans age 16 or older, Salas said he encourages all of his patients to get vaccinated. He said some people are apprehensive about the vaccine but he assures them it’s safe. As someone on the frontlines of battling the virus, he said he knows how important the vaccines are to reaching herd immunity.
“You can be a part of the solution,” Salas said. “Don’t do it for you. Don’t be selfish. Do it for your grandmother so you don’t give her Covid-19. If you can’t do it for you, be a patriot. Do it for your country.”
Medicine has been a decades-long passion for Salas. He said he wasn’t sure what field he wanted to go into until late in high school when a “career van” pulled up to his Oklahoma school. He flipped through the various job descriptions and landed on doctor — a career that melded together his love for science and working with people.
“That afternoon I told my mother, I said, ‘Mom, I think I’m going to be a doctor.’ And she told me she said, ‘Son, you can do anything you want to do if you put your mind to it,’” Salas said.
Following medical school and residency, Salas ended up in Paris and soon started up his practice, which has been open for more than 30 years. Years later, Salas’ passion for working with others has stuck with him. He said when he has the chance to help someone make healthier choices or heal them from an injury, it’s incredibly rewarding.
“I’m just a people person. Being able to help people improve their lives … when I see somebody turn their life and their health around, that really gives me a thrill,” he said.
At his center and in his primary care practice, Salas gets to see people of all ages and walks of life, and he said that’s part of what he loves about his work. Unlike a specialty doctor, he sees patients at all stages of life and with all types of ailments, which keeps him sharp. With at least 50 hours of continuing education required for him each year, and as an avid reader of medical research, Salas said he tries his best to stay current with developments in medicine. He said he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.
“I’m gonna keep plugging along,” Salas said. “What we’re going to continue to do here is continue to improve our processes so that we always stay on the cutting edge.”
Salas Minor Emergency Center, at 1655 NE Loop 286, is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
