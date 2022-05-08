The Market Square Farmers Market in Paris opened its regular season Saturday with excited vendors looking for a productive year greeting customers and selling products.
The market has been held annually in the pavilion on market square since 2010, but the market dates back to years before that.
“This area has always been the farmers market since the fire of 1916,” said Cheri Bedford, the city’s Main Street coordinator. “The pavilion was built as a Main Street project in 1986,”
The current market was retooled in 2010 and has been growing ever since, Bdeford noted.
“We added artisans in 2005,” she said. “We have 32 stalls and use the middle, east and west sides as overflow for vendors that set up their own spaces.”
This year’s opening featured some first-time vendors at the market at 400 1st St. SW, Bedford said.
Blossom Dairy is making its first appearance at the market, said Georgia Frankenberg, one of the dairy owners.
“In August 2021, we started selling our raw milk,” she said, adding they have been farming in Texas since 2015.
“One of our customers also sells at the Farmers Market and he told us it was a great way to promote our product,” she said. “We went over during the winter market and we chatted with vendors.”
She said she liked what she heard about the market and decided to join in for this season.
The opening day is a big one for Lamar County Master Gardners.
“The plant sale is the one and only fundraiser for us,“ said Master Gardener Patti Jenkins. “It is very important to us.”
The master gardeners will have three spaces and will be selling various things to raise funds for the year’s activities which include demonstrations and educational programs at clubs, churches, organizations and the library.
“There will be vegetable plants such as green beans, squash and zucchini,” she said.
There were other vegetable plants available as well.
“There will be all sorts of flowering plants,” she added.
In addition the master gardener spaces and Blossom Dairy, there were 31 other vendors on opening day.
“Pappy’s Peppers will be at Farmers Market in Paris every Saturday during the summer session,“ said Carl Vaughn. “I have ground peppers, hot sauce, jellys, pickled okra and honey when in season, sauerkraut, relishes and fresh produce when in season.”
Cooks Farm & Ranch returned.
“Yes, we will be at farmers market Saturday morning 8 a.m. to 1 p,m. We will be there all season long every Saturday. We will have available on site pasture raised pork and chicken raised here on our farm, farm fresh eggs,” said Harold Cook of Cook’s Farm & Ranch.
But that is not all Cook plans to bring to the Saturday markets.
There will also be pickles of all varieties made at his farm with fresh homegrown cucumbers also grown at the farm and made with no sugar or preservatives added, he said.
“We will have our whole hog smoked sausage on a stick ready to eat at the market or sold by the pound frozen to go,” he said. “Also we will have smoked pulled pork by the pound, sandwiches, pulled pork tacos and pulled pork salad, gluten free, no sugar and no preservatives added, all natural.”
The Sheridans once again got a space at the market that will run on Saturday from May through October.
“Yes we will be at the market. We are there year round. This is our third summer,” said Stefanie Sheridan of C3 Salsa. “We sold our first jar of salsa in May 2020. We are a product of Covid.”
C3 Salsa offers pints, quarts and half gallons in varying degrees of heats including mild, medium, smoked Hatch chile, habanero and scorpion pepper
She said she and her husband, Keith, provided samples on Saturday.
