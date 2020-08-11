Paris Rodeo Double Mugging
A double mugging team wrestles a steer Friday during the 61st annual Paris Rodeo at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

With two nights of tough competition, swarms of guests and more than 300 contestants, the 61st annual Paris Rodeo has been deemed a success.

Competitors came from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama to show off riding, roping and wrestling skills, and the best went home with awards, belt buckles and stories of triumph.

Hosted at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, the arena lights stood in for stars and the cheers echoed in place of chirping bugs, bringing together rodeo lovers already excited for next year’s show.

Winners this year include:

Bareback Riding: Tyler Johnson

Saddle Bronc Riding: Wyatt Wells

Team Roping: Bubba Buckaloo and Joseph Harrison

Steer Wrestling: Taylor Pavlovsky

Breakaway Roping: Paige Abernathy

Barrel Racing: Kaitlyn Prentice

Tie-Down: Daniel Dunham

Bull Riding: Dawson Gleaves

Ranch Bronc Riding: Canyon Conley

