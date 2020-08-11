With two nights of tough competition, swarms of guests and more than 300 contestants, the 61st annual Paris Rodeo has been deemed a success.
Competitors came from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama to show off riding, roping and wrestling skills, and the best went home with awards, belt buckles and stories of triumph.
Hosted at the Lamar County Fairgrounds, the arena lights stood in for stars and the cheers echoed in place of chirping bugs, bringing together rodeo lovers already excited for next year’s show.
Winners this year include:
Bareback Riding: Tyler Johnson
Saddle Bronc Riding: Wyatt Wells
Team Roping: Bubba Buckaloo and Joseph Harrison
Steer Wrestling: Taylor Pavlovsky
Breakaway Roping: Paige Abernathy
Barrel Racing: Kaitlyn Prentice
Tie-Down: Daniel Dunham
Bull Riding: Dawson Gleaves
Ranch Bronc Riding: Canyon Conley
