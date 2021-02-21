Ashley Jordan, RN, BSN, CHPN, and executive director of Cypress Basin Hospice, has recently announced changes to the facility’s personnel.
Krishna Harper, RN, has been a member of the Cypress Basin Hospice team for more than eight years as a case manager. Harper has been promoted to assistant clinical director and said she looks forward to continuing serving the community in this new role.
Wes Smith, RN, has served with the team for more than 10 years and has joined the outreach services team as the community education specialist. Smith will provide education to the community on hospice services and advanced care planning.
Christine Jackson joined the team in January in the role of volunteer services coordinator. She has a passion for connecting the community in service and said she is looking forward to a growing volunteer program.
Misty Walton and Kassie Teal joined the outreach services team in December in the roles of provider relations coordinators. Together, Walton and Teal will continue building strong relationships with the communities served.
Amy DeOrnellis, RN, joined the Cypress Basin Hospice team in 2020 as a case manager. Her experience in nursing and love for education will strengthen her new role as compliance officer.
Rayla Edwards, RN, and Yesenia Lares, RN, joined the Cypress Basin Hospice team in January as case managers. Case managers coordinate care with the hospice physician to provide the best care to our patients and their families.
“I am excited about the growth our team is experiencing,” Jordan said. “The above-mentioned positions are crucial in moving forward in our mission to provide quality, end of life care, to all citizens of Northeast Texas in the 16-county service area of Cypress Basin Hospice. We are looking forward to continuing that mission in our 35th year of service with an ongoing focus to honor life by providing comfort, care and compassion to all who qualify for this specialty level of care. We thank all of our communities for your continued support so we may continue to provide excellent end of life care to all those who are in need.”
