In town last week to discover what is unique about Paris, Texas, a team from North Star place branding has returned to Nashville, Tennessee, to further research and develop a marketing strategy for the city after meeting with about 65 individuals, both individually and in focus groups.
“We found Paris to be unified in a desire to place Paris in a positive position to get its fair share of jobs and investments and new residents as Texas experiences rapid growth,” Ketchum said of the team of four’s perception after spending time here. “Paris is a beautiful city and has many things to offer.”
Ketchum said the team’s next step is to conduct telephone interviews with more folks and to conduct a public survey, which will be posted in the next couple of weeks on the website, distinctlyparis.com.
“We want people to fill out the questionnaire so we can broaden our findings, a valuable part of the process,” Ketchum said. “Once we complete more research from information gathered here, and other places, we will return about mid-way through the process to present our initial findings and to put together a blueprint from which to build marketing strategies.”
Ketchum said he anticipates the final product to be completed after the first of the year, perhaps sooner.
At a city council meeting earlier in the week, Ketchum emphasized that branding is more than a logo and a slogan.
“I am here to tell you that a logo and a slogan won’t do much; it’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Ketchum said. “What we want is a story and a narrative that is true, authentic, ownable and distinct that can help you reach your strategic objectives. It’s about giving those from afar an expectation about why you are different.”
Ketchum recognized the importance of all players at the table.
“What we’ve learned is that communities generally become more competitive and see improvement in their overall reputation when all the main sectors of the community are aligned around a common strategy, a common DNA and a compass that says, ‘This is where we are going; this is what we stand for’” Ketchum said. “You’re doing that, with the City of Paris, the EDC and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, all of them collaborating so that you’re swimming in the same direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.