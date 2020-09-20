After 23 years as a mom caring for a daughter with cystic fibrosis, Stephanie Rodgers is finally getting to share her story.
“I’d call it surreal because I still cannot believe that this is happening,” Rodgers said. “Something I have thought of on and off for 23 years now is finally becoming a reality, and I'm slowly and finally getting a little bit of our story out there.”
Rodgers has co-authored a book, “The Messy Bun Diaries Volume Two,” with 12 other women who each wrote a chapter about a part of their lives — everything from learning self love to overcoming addiction — and Rodgers wrote hers about giving birth to her daughter, Melissa. Her pregnancy and delivery both had complications due to Melissa’s cystic fibrosis, and in her chapter, Rodgers shares what it was like for her to bring Melissa into the world, only to have her care flighted from the hospital soon after.
Part of the reason Rodgers wanted to share her story was because when Melissa was growing up, there were few resources written from the perspective of someone with cystic fibrosis, or their caregiver, so Rodgers had to dig to find books that would help her understand what life would be like for her and her daughter. She said medical books, while educational, used jargon and didn’t share the emotional side of what it’s really like to live with cystic fibrosis, so she wanted to give caregivers and people with cystic fibrosis something that would actually resonate with them.
“When Melissa was first born, it was 1997. So, of course, there was no Amazon or Google and everything,” Rodgers said. “So I always grabbed every CF book from a real life perspective that I could. It helped me learn how to parent with a CF child in conjunction with the CF clinic helping me along the way.”
Rodgers also made it a point to be inclusive with her language in her chapter of the book. Even though Melissa is her biological daughter, Rodgers knows that there are many people out there raising children with cystic fibrosis who aren’t their parents, but still need knowledge and support to help them along the way.
“I use the term ‘caregivers’ a lot of times versus ‘parents’ because it's not always mom and dad raising the CF child,” Rodgers said. “It can be that they're in the foster care system dealing with CF and foster parents could use this to understand the disease that they're helping take care of while fostering, or it can be grandparents raising them… So I really like the term ‘caregiver.’”
Rodgers delves into the intimate details of Melissa’s birth in her chapter, sharing her amazement, concerns and everything in between. And while some children might cringe at the thought of having those details exposed for all to read, Melissa said she’s fine with the information being out there. When she was growing up, Stephanie would often come to her schools to explain to her peers and teacher what it’s like to live with cystic fibrosis, and that helped those around her better understand what Melissa was going through.
“It's really not out of the normal for me because we're so open with everything,” Melissa said.
Not only is Rodgers a mom, a cystic fibrosis advocate and a new author, she’s now also the head of a new nonprofit organization, Melissa’s Saving Grace 4 CF, a foundation she hopes will raise awareness and funds for people living with cystic fibrosis. Rodgers’s goal is to start locally with the nonprofit and eventually expand so that people with cystic fibrosis, or their families, can apply for money for assistance with small items like medical supplies or over the counter medications that aren’t covered by insurance.
“The goal is to start helping those in Lamar County and surrounding counties, and then as funds continue to come in, through fundraisers and other donations and stuff, the goal is to continue to expand that,” Rodgers said.
And the timing of her book release worked out perfectly. Rodgers said 10% of all the funds raised from purchases of the book will go toward the nonprofit.
“It just all fell into place,” Rodgers said. “It was like, ‘OK, I hear you, God. This is where I’m supposed to be. This is what it's supposed to be happening. And this is how we are going to get Melissa's nonprofit started.’”
Rodgers will be hosting a book signing on Oct. 2 at All Things Coffee and Books in downtown Paris, 138 Lamar Ave., where readers can pick up a copy of the “Messy Bun Diaries Volume Two” and meet her in person. To order her book, and simultaneously donate to Melissa’s Saving Grace 4 CF, visit bit.ly/RodgersMessyBun2.
