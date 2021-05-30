For 30 years, the Paris Deb Committee has provided an opportunity for high school senior girls to solicit donations from families, friends, churches, community organizations and businesses that resulted in their receiving scholarships to assist in funding their college education.
The Covid-19 pandemic restrictions limited this year’s monetary efforts, but a determined Paris Deb Committee refused to allow these restrictions to completely eliminate the annual scholarship presentation. As a result, the committee issued a challenge for senior high school girls to compete for the opportunity to be awarded a scholarship. They were asked to submit an application and a 350- to 500-word essay to describe their life journey through the future, beginning with their high school graduation. Two graduating seniors were selected, and each has received a $1,000 scholarship.
Aspen Gant, daughter of Shanna Dangerfield, plans to pursue a career in business and writing. During her senior year at North Lamar, she was president of the Writing Club, recognized as an outstanding student of the week and volunteered at The Salvation Army bell ringing as part of her community service.
Treasure Garvin, daughter of Tyesha Mathis, plans to enroll in the nursing program. She attended Justiss Elementary School and Crockett Middle School. While attending Paris High School, she participated in Upward Bound, the Teacher Intern program, community volunteer service and LTDS/Special Education Volunteer program. She also participated in the Interning & Observing Teachers program; was recognized as a Texas Scholar, was listed on the A/B Honor Roll, and she has volunteered at the Paris Pregnancy Center, Goodwill, New Hope Center (now Horizon House) and Brentwood Nursing Home. Her employment has included Little Caesar’s and Walmart.
On behalf of the two 2021 recipients, the Paris Deb Committee sincerely appreciates each generous donor who has made these scholarship presentations possible.
