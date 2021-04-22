Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
April 20
3:59 to 5:21 p.m., 610 Jefferson Road.
Trash Fire
April 20
10:01 to 10:22 p.m., 663 Bonham St.
First Responder-Paris
April 20
9:06 to 9:20 a.m., 3250 Church St.
11:40 to 11:57 a.m., 2110 Plum St.
12:43 to 1:01 p.m., 1340 20th St. NE.
12:48 to 1:06 p.m., 130 Price Circle.
6:05 to 6:27 p.m., 2250 Bella Vista Drive.
9:48 to 10:07 p.m., 2400 Clarksville St.
April 21
4:37 to 4:53 a.m., 327 GWH PHA.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
April 20
7:24 to 8:12 a.m., 4000 Highway 82 E.
Public Service
April 20
8:37 to 8:45 a.m., 833 E. Houston St.
10:11 to 10:31 a.m., 2900 19th St. NW.
