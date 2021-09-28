SEPT. 25 to SEPT. 28
Paris Police Department
Robert Lee Boni, 42: Jnisi/Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance schedule 1 and Jnisi/Burglary of a habitation, repeat offender.
Cornelius Lamont Sims, 41: Fugitive from justice.
Richard Davis Pendleton, 35: Driving while intoxicated, second.
Kimi Lanae Battiest, 20: Driving while intoxicated.
Judy Maryon Yvonne Lay, 21: Assault causes bodily injury family member.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Christopher Matthew Foiles, 48: Driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Keith Royce Ivery, 51: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Jamie Terry Bernau: 40: Discahrge of surety/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
David Lee Matthews, 22: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, second.
