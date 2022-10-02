For the first time, a comic convention is coming to Paris, complete with appearances by comic book artists, professional wrestlers, TV animators and voice actors, and many others.
“Paris, in particular, is a market we’ve had our eye on,” said PTX Con Senior Coordinator Paulyo Lay, who credited the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce with supporting new endeavors. “We thought it would be a great fit for a smaller convention.”
Convention guests will include actor Susanna Malak, best known for portraying Jawa and other characters in “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.” She also appeared in several episodes of the Lifetime reality series “Little Women: LA.”
Animator Greg Peters, whose credits include “Rugrats,” “Dilbert,” and “Pinky and the Brain,” among others, is also making an appearance at the one-day convention.
Funimation voice actor Stephanie Nadolny, known for voicing Kid Goku and Kid Gohan in the English dubs of the “Dragon Ball Z” franchise, is also appearing at the comic con.
Cosplayers making an appearance are Leslie Cavallini Luna, Luna Reign Cosplay, Ravenousone and Tatted Sith Cosplay.
Lay said the guests will also host several panels and workshops Sunday, including panels on voice-over work, animation, comic book art and cosplay.
A “Jurassic Park”-themed Jeep Wrangler will also be on display during the convention.
Several professional wrestling matches billed as the Tower City Tournament begin at 4 p.m. and feature former WWE champion Charlie Haas against Franco Varga, among other matchups.
Local wrestler Devion Black will also be appearing, according to Lay.
Lay said the convention is being brought to Paris in conjunction with VisitParis, a collaboration between the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce’s Visitors and Convention Council and others.
Lay said sponsors include Cycle Works Paris, One Way Escapes, Warriors Legacy Martial Arts, Griffon Gaming, Deadcat Media and Tyler’s Pizzeria.
General admission tickets are $10, and children under 12 get in free.
VIP tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children and include many perks, including entry and a t-shirt, prime seating for the wrestling matches, a photo opportunity with convention guests, and a sticker pack.
PTX Con is being held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
