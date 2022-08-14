A public hearing on a proposed Lamar County property tax rate of 34.48 cents per $100 valuation for the 2022 tax year is scheduled before Lamar County Commissioners’ Court at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The rate is the highest possible rate allowed without voter approval and is more than a penny higher than the no new revenue tax rate of 33.16 cents, which would raise the same amount of property tax revenue from the same properties as last year’s tax rate of 36.08 cents per $100 valuation.
That means Lamar County is proposing to increase property taxes for the 2022 tax year although the proposed 2022 tax rate is almost 2 cents lower than the 2021 tax rate.
The new rate would support a proposed budget filed July 29 by Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell and would raise roughly $836,000 more dollars than last year, a 5.6% increase, according to proposed budget documents.
Commissioners may choose to adopt the proposed rate after the public hearing, or the court could wait until after a public hearing on the proposed budget scheduled Aug. 22 at a time and place to be announced.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
