A public hearing on a proposed Lamar County property tax rate of 34.48 cents per $100 valuation for the 2022 tax year is scheduled before Lamar County Commissioners’ Court at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.

The rate is the highest possible rate allowed without voter approval and is more than a penny higher than the no new revenue tax rate of 33.16 cents, which would raise the same amount of property tax revenue from the same properties as last year’s tax rate of 36.08 cents per $100 valuation.

