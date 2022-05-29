The faculty and staff at Paris ISD recognize that different students need different levels of attention and support to realize their potential, and for those that need just a little more, there’s the Champions Mentorship Program. With the program’s inaugural year in the books, school officials say it has been a resounding success.
The program, which serves each school within the district, pairs every at-risk student with a mentor. Included in the program are students living below the poverty line, students in single-parent homes, students struggling academically, those with behavioral problems, students for whom English is a second language and more, said program director Katrina Mitchell.
“We wanted to include as many students as possible, because it was really important for us that no student fall through the cracks,” Mitchell said. “Academically, behaviorally, socially or in any other way, our goal is to provide every student with the attention they need.”
Teachers and paraprofessionals serve as mentors, and are paired with students in the program at a ratio of roughly five students per mentor, Mitchell said.
Those mentors spent time with each mentee throughout the school year, building relationships with the students and providing assistance in any way necessary — whether that meant lending assistance with schoolwork, helping them through a personal problem or just giving them a friend and confidant.
The mentoring happens primarily on campus after school hours, though Mitchell added that mentors will often spend time during the school day with their mentees as well.
Also, on several occasions throughout the year, students and mentors would spend time together off-campus as well, with trips to pizza parlors, game nights, trips to athletic events and other fun activities scattered throughout the year.
“The mentoring is a 24/7 thing,” Mitchell said. “Parents can reach out to the mentors at any time with questions, and the mentors will get back in touch with them as soon as they can.”
Mitchell, who helped get the program off the ground with co-director Sabrina Rossen, said she’s seen firsthand the difference the program has made in children’s lives.
“There were some students in the program who, at the start of the year, getting them to talk was like pulling teeth. They made it clear they didn’t want to be here,” she said. “Now, they’re excited to come to school. They’re more outgoing, they’re interacting with their peers, they’re doing better in the classroom — so many of them have just done a complete 180.”
