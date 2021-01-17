With Covid-19 cases continuing to surge as the state rolls out its allotment of vaccines, two questions have remained at the forefront: Where are the vaccines, and how do I get one?
The phones of local vaccine providers have been ringing off the hook as local residents try to find someone with doses to spare. Several people who meet the state’s Phase 1B requirements called The Paris News this week and expressed frustration about the rollout and lack of communication from vaccine providers.
The trouble is, not even the vaccine providers know when their next shipment will come. Paris-Lamar County Health District director Gina Prestridge on Saturday said she didn’t know her department was getting a 200 dose shipment from the state until the day before it arrived.
“I don’t understand the allocation process, and I don’t think a lot of people do. We’re not really understanding how this process works. I’m not familiar with the methodology on the allocations. We’re literally at the mercy of what they send us, when they send us, if they send us,” Prestridge said, adding that other rural counties have also expressed frustration. “It’s just a crazy system.”
Mayor pro-tem Paula Portugal was on the same page as Prestridge, telling The Paris News on Friday that the city and health district are relying on ever changing information from the state regarding when the vaccine will be available. She said cities and counties can submit a plan to the state detailing how they plan to roll out vaccines and suggesting which providers those vaccines should be sent to.
“Our local health department has no way of knowing or controlling how many doses they receive each week, so all we can do is present our plan and be ready when the doses come,” she said in an email.
The health district is maintaining a waiting list of names, which by Saturday was 1,500 long, but it is being overwhelmed by the amount of phone calls and emails it’s receiving, Prestridge said. She’s reached out to Emergency Management, the City of Paris and county officials for help, and efforts are underway to establish a call center and more formal registration process. A phone call to discuss the idea is scheduled for Monday, she said.
Fannin County on Tuesday established a hotline, called the Fannin County Covid Vaccine Call Center, for county residents to be put on a list that will be provided to vaccine-providing facilities. Fannin residents may call 903-583-2189 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays, according to Tammy Biggar, county clerk and public information officer. The call center will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Biggar said.
Fannin commissioners created a temporary position to man the call center. According to the Commissioners’ Court agenda for Tuesday, they may hire more help to meet the demand.
Fannin County vaccine providers have received 1,500 doses in the first five weeks Texas has been shipping vaccines, according to the state’s Covid-19 Vaccine Availability Map. While the map says Brookshire’s Pharmacy in Bonham had 60 doses available on Saturday, it came with a warning that not all providers are vaccinating the public. County Judge Randy Moore on Tuesday told commissioners Brookshire’s did not have doses available for the public.
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell said as of this week, the county does not have a plan to create a program similar to Fannin County’s but that residents should call the health district if they have questions. However, Portugal said the city is considering developing a team of volunteers to help take reservations.
In the first five weeks of vaccine rollout, Lamar County has received 1,900 doses. Providers include the Paris-Lamar County Health District (200), Paris Regional Medical Center (800), Brookeshire’s Pharmacy (200), Kroger Pharmacy (600) and Walgreens Pharmacy (100). On Saturday, none had available doses.
Savannah Abbott, public information officer for PRMC, said after receiving an initial 600 doses, the hospital was allocated 200 more this week, but as of Friday had used all of them for hospital staff.
Delta County has received no shipments of vaccines, and neither has Red River County, an issue County Judge L.D. Williamson has been working to remedy. On Jan. 6, Williamson said he was working on a letter to the state requesting at least 500 doses for his county. The judge said at the time he didn’t understand why Red River County was left out of the initial shipments because much of the population falls under the state’s Phase 1B recipient guidelines.
Significant amounts of the state’s vaccine allotment are being sent to hub centers in or near major metropolitan areas. Prestridge on Wednesday posted to the health district’s Facebook page that the goal of that plan was to provide more people the vaccine and a simpler way to sign up for an appointment. The post directed residents eager for a vaccine to check availability at the hubs, which included NET Health in Tyler, University of Texas Health Science Center in Tyler, Parkland Hospital in Dallas, UT Southwestern Medical Center/Zale Lipshy Pavilion in Dallas, Dallas County Health and Human Services, and Department of Public Health in Denton.
That effort was a likely contributor in Texas’s ability to become the first state to administer 1 million doses, a milestone marked by Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday.
“This is the biggest vaccination effort we have ever taken,” Abbott said in a news release. “We still have a long road ahead of us, but Texans continue to prove that we are up to this challenge.”
Portugal said during a phone call with Gov. Greg Abbott this week, she and Mayor Steve Clifford were told that, according to the Texas Department of Health Services and Texas Department of Emergency Services, rural areas should receive more vaccines by next week.
Currently, the vaccine is available to people in Phases 1A and 1B, including front-line health care workers, residents at long-term care facilities, people 65 years old and older and people 16 years old and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk of severe illness. Conditions include cancer, COPD, heart conditions, solid organ transplant, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes.
The state health department is asking Texans to avoid showing up at a hospital or clinic looking for a vaccine, and encourages them to check providers’ websites for availability information. It’s also asking for patience, noting on its website that the “supply is limited (but more arrives every week) and it will take time to vaccinate all.”
DSHS estimates vaccine availability for the general public no earlier than this spring, though that may depend on vaccine production and how quickly additional vaccines become available.
Through Friday evening, more than 2 million Texans had been infected with Covid-19, according to DSHS. While the vast majority, nearly 1.65 million, are considered recovered, the disease has killed 31,450 Texans. There were more than 372,550 active cases on Friday.
Nationwide, there have been more than 23.45 million infections in the U.S., the leader in contributing to a total of more than 93.99 million known cases worldwide. According to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 392,350 Americans have lost their lives to the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.