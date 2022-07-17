Part of a series of summer reading events, the Paris Public Library returns with its annual Texas Rangers July reading program, designed to encourage kids to continue reading outside of school months.
Participants between the ages of five and 17 years old must read either eight books or eight hours to receive discounted tickets to the Aug. 14 Texas Rangers game against the Seattle Mariners. The game begins at 1:35 p.m. that Sunday.
Tickets will cost $5 for every individual in the child’s family group. Typically, tickets to the game start at $16 per seat. To participate in the event, Children’s Librarian Tracy Clark encouraged those interested to register in the Children’s Room at the Paris Public Library and pick up a reading log during sign up. All logs must be turned in before the Aug, 1, 6:p.m. deadline.
“It’s a great way to encourage kids to keep reading through July so they can earn $5 tickets for themselves or their family or their group,” Clark said.
She hosts the event every summer in collaboration with the Texas Rangers Reading Club.
“We love the Texas Rangers, and this is a fun way to just keep kids motivated for reading and also support our state baseball team.”
Participants won’t receive a particular number of tickets. Rather, they will receive a voucher and reserve their tickets by phone using the code for however many tickets they need. Though less popular than Clark’s Splash Kingdom reading program in June, the event still sees a turnout of 50 to 80 kids every year. In August, the library will host a third summer reading program with tickets to the Red River Valley fair in October as an incentive.
“Reading is essential in life,” Clark said. “To help them get through school. To help them in college if they decide that’s their path. At work. Whatever kind of job that they have, they need to be able to read the application and know how to fill out an application. Everything in our lives, whether it’s going to a restaurant and ordering food, whether it’s school, whether it’s driving in a car and looking at the street signs, we need reading. Not only is it fun for kids to learn to read and get into books, but it is very much a needed skill in our lives and to get through life.”
