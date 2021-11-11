At 99 years of age, Desmel “Big Boy” Rannals vividly recalls the three years he spent as a coxswain and gunner aboard the USS Idaho during World War II as the old battleship participated in hard fought campaigns from the Aleutian Islands in the North Pacific to most all major battles to the south of Japan.
Surrounded by war momentos at his home just west of Tigertown in Fannin County, Rannals shared his love of the U.S. Navy and some of his experiences aboard the vessel that saw action in both world wars.
“We fired everything we had to clean up the beach, and when troops landed not a shot was fired,” Rannals said about the Battle of Okinawa, one of, if not the most hard-fought battles in the Pacific. “The Marines then went one way and the soldiers another to clear out mountainous territory 20 miles wide and 60 miles long full of Japanese.”
One of 1,100 ships at Okinawa, the USS Idaho fired 10,000 14-inch shells there, according to an account shared by the veteran with a couple of women from Maxey Baptist Church who compiled a lengthy summary of Rannals’ war years. During the campaign, 33 American ships were sunk by Japanese suicide pilots, and another 368 ships and crafts were damaged, including the Idaho.
Rannals, who served as a 20mm anti-aircraft gunner, recalled the day a Kamikaze pilot crashed his plane into the Idaho, causing major damage to the ship’s armour.
“He was about 750 feet up in the air when we hit him,” Rannals said, adding when the plane crashed, ball bearings, carried in planes to cause collateral damage, flew everywhere. “I was about 150 feet up from the deck. I climbed down from my gun, picked up some of those American-made ball bearings, stuck them in my pocket and brought them home.”
After dry-docking in Guam for repairs, the Idaho returned to service and was at Tokyo Bay for the surrender of Japan on Sept. 2, 1945. As coxswain for the ship’s admiral, Rannals and his crew shuttled the officer to the USS Missouri and witnessed the signing.
After the war, the Idaho returned to Pearl Harbor where Rannals left the ship, spent a couple of weeks in Honolulu and then boarded the USS New York for a return stateside.
“We pulled out and it took us some 21 days to get to the Panama Canal, another day to get through, three days on the east side and another seven days to get to New York,” Rannals said. “From there we took a train to Norman, Oklahoma, where I was discharged about this time in the year.” Once home, Rannals said he took out a $1,400 loan, bought a tractor and returned to farming the land his parents purchased in 1937. He married his wife of 70 years, Wilma Rannals, in 1951, Today the couple lives in the house built for his parents in 1948.
About his three-year experience at sea, Rannals said, “I loved the water, and I loved sea duty. When I came home, it was hard for me to stay put. On the water, you had no birds, no insects, and we had the best of food until we would run out and then we had to eat rice. They got to putting cake coloring in it to make it look different, but it still tasted the same. I won’t eat rice today.”
