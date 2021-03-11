AUSTIN — Sen. Bryan Hughes, along with Gov. Greg Abbott, addressed a coalition in East Texas regarding his filing of Senate Bill 12 to protect Texans’ right of free speech.
“Americans are seeing an explicit and increasingly intense attack on free speech by Big Tech giants such as Facebook and Twitter,” Hughes said. “These sites have become the modern public square, wielding unprecedented power over public discourse without being subject to traditional safeguards for individual voices. I filed SB12 to prevent social media companies from discriminating against users based on their social or political viewpoint, to allow Texans who are wrongly silenced to quickly get back online, and to hold these enormously powerful companies accountable for their overt political favoritism.”
The senator said online censorship by the companies has led to the banning and deletion of “countless Texans” attempting to express their viewpoints online.
“Remarkably, these tech giants will reflexively bend the knee to woke-ism and even the Chinese Communist Party, yet they cannot muster the courage to tolerate online speech that questions their narrow and misguided world view,” he said. “Big Tech is about to learn that Texans are a free and independent people, and we are not accustomed to yielding to bullies.”
