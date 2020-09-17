Coronavirus can’t stop 117 years of tradition. And Lamar County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen says the show will go on.
The chamber’s annual event, which has been going on for more than a century, celebrates the achievements of local businesses, bringing together business owners and community members for an evening of festivities and camaraderie. This year’s theme is “Make Your Mark.”
Allen said instead of the usual indoor banquet, the celebration will take place outside under the pavilion at the Love Civic Center in an attempt to lower the risk of spreading Covid-19, but there will still be awards given out to businesses and speeches, just like in years past.
“It’ll still have the same things that we’ve done in the past, just doing it a little differently, and outside,” Allen said.
There will be a beer garden sponsored by local businesses, and in lieu of the usual banquet food, burgers and chips in prepackaged containers will be served to limit contact with food. Tables will seat only six people to promote social distancing.
“It did take a lot of decisions and meetings on how it would look,” Allen said. “But the number one thing is making sure that everyone felt comfortable doing that. And so that’s why we decided to do it outside and spread out, and limit the number of people that are at each table.”
The outgoing chair, Greg Wilson of Lamar National Bank, will be welcoming Bryan Glass of Glass Land and Home to the position, and awards including Business of the Year and Nonprofit of the Year will be given out.
“Even though it looks different, it still has the same purpose and the same goal, and that is to celebrate our businesses,” Allen said.
Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:00 p.m. To purchase tickets, call 903-784-2501, or email chamber@paristexas.com.
