North Lamar ISD is to meet for a special session at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in the North Lamar High School Library, 3201 Lewis Lane, to hold a public hearing on the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding and to approve payment of property insurance for the 2021-22 school year.
Trustees are to convene in executive session for personnel matters. Any action taken as a result of closed session discussion is to take place in open session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.