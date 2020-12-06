North Lamar High School 1991 graduate Wade White has returned to Guaranty Bank & Trust as the Paris market president, overseeing banking operations at locations both on Lamar Avenue and Northwest Loop 286.
White first worked for Guaranty shortly after the bank built its location on the Loop in 2012, serving in various roles before relocating for a time to Longview when Guaranty started a market there. He returned to Paris as a real estate risk officer in 2017, then left the bank in 2018 to become director of real estate for Harrison-Walker-Harper.
“I really missed the banking business, particularly customer interaction and relationships,” White said, explaining after a year at HWH he joined First Federal Savings & Loan as a commercial loan officer. “Mr. (Dick) Amis was nice enough to make a spot for me, and that is where I had been this last year and a half before this opportunity presented itself.”
White said he was surprised when he received a call for Kirk Lee, vice chairman and chief credit officer of Guaranty Bank & Trust in Mount Pleasant and president and chief credit officer of Guaranty Bancshares Inc.
“This was just a great opportunity I could not pass up,” White said. “It wasn’t expected, and it happened quickly. I could not be more pleased with the tremendous staff I have here in the Paris market.”
Lee expressed confidence in White’s abilities.
“Wade is a great leader, community-oriented, and committed to exceptional customer service,” Lee said. “Paired with his strong work ethic and lending skills, I know he will be an asset to the Paris market.”
After graduating from North Lamar in 1991, White graduated from Texas Christian University on a golf scholarship, coached golf at Tyler Junior College and played professionally for several years before being sidelined by wrist injuries in 2005. He became a certified appraiser while living in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he married his wife, Leah. In 2007, the couple returned to Paris where he began his own appraisal business and then joined Guaranty as location manager in 2012. The White’s have three children, two grown daughters and a son who is an eighth grade student at North Lamar ISD.
