HUGO — What started as a whirlwind romance has led to 60 years of love and understanding between Bob and Mary Gilbreath.
“She’s always doted on him. They just have an old-fashioned relationship,” their granddaughter, April Davidson, said. “It’s been a good example for all of us to watch growing up.”
On a whim, Davidson submitted her grandparents for The Paris News’ annual Cutest Couple Contest. The Choctaw County couple overwhelmingly took the prize, with 445 votes. According to Davidson, both of her grandparents are tickled with the win.
“It popped up on my (social media) newsfeed,” Davidson said, “and I absentmindedly threw them in there. My grandmother is so tickled.”
Davidson helps take care of her grandparents every day. Her grandfather was declared cancer-free four years ago after having been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2008. The resulting treatments, including surgery and chemotherapy, have left him with a rasp in his voice. The couple met on a blind date but were paired up with someone else.
“They went on a double blind date as the other person’s date,” Davidson said. “They didn’t get together then, but that’s when they met.”
Sometime after that date, Bob drove up to the ice cream parlor in Hugo and made off with Mary.
“They tell this story all the time,” Davidson said. “She was at the Tasty Freeze with another guy. He pulled up, hung his head out of the car window and said ‘Are we going steady or what?’”
Two weeks later, the couple were married, April 15, 1961.
“He was pretty wild, and her daddy was a preacher,” Davidson said.
After the wedding, Bob had signed up for the U.S. Air Force and reported for duty at the base in Sherman, while Mary worked at Choctaw Electric. The couple lived in Boswell for a bit, Davidson said. Two years after he joined the armed forces, they had their only child, Vicki Bennett. Bob’s term of service ended after four years and then he moved on to other work. Her grandfather has held a variety of jobs, Davidson said, including construction, cattle ranching and 10 years at Campbell Soup.
Through Davidson, Mary said the hardest part of marriage is just life.
“She said, ‘Just life, just the things that happen that you have to get through,” Davidson said.
Through their granddaughter, Bob replied he’s just always done what his wife said.
In her own opinion, what’s gotten them through is love and understanding, Davidson said.
“I think he’s a man of very few words, and she understands that and lets him be who he is,” Davidson said. “She’a a very understanding person. He knows when he has to do something she wants to do and he does it because it’s important to her.”
Her grandmother has always been a good, “going to church” kind of person, and everyone in town knew it, which had made for an interesting relationship with the pair, Davidson said. On one date, with Bob driving, they were speeding and got pulled over by the cops.
“They were going a 100 mph and got pulled over,” she said. “He switched seats with her so it looked like she was driving. The highway patrolman knew her daddy and gave her a lecture. She took the blame for it so he wouldn’t get in trouble.”
After a few years in Boswell, the young couple moved to the family farm out in the county. They were the third generation of Gilbreaths to live there since the 1890s.
“They have always taken pride in what they have and taken care of it,” Davidson said. The big, old farmhouse has been well maintained over the years and has even hosted weddings. “They had people over every weekend, and they’ve had three weddings out here. She (Mary) has always been very proud of that.”
The couple also take pride in their grandchildren. Through their daughter, they had two grandchildren, Tara Lowrimore and Davidson. Lowrimore, with her husband Jeff, had three grandchildren, Triston, Kady, Kameryn and Mason. Davidson has three children herself, Jamari, Jentri and Kolsyn. They also have a great-grandchild, Koven. Through another relationship, Bob had a daughter, Patti Harris out of Virginia, who gave them their grandson Chandler Greyson.
The whole town has helped with the voting for the contest, Davidson said.
“They have a whole town of friends and are very well-loved people in the community,” she said.
