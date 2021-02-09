COOPER — Though the cold cut through the square, several people joined in the fun of the Mardi Gras Celebration Saturday on the square.
“We thought the event went very well, in spite of the rain and cold temperatures,” Delta County Chamber of Commerce President Kimber Black said. “We would like to thank the community for their support of our events.”
The chamber had a bake-off, a cornhole tournament, several vendors, a parade and the Chigger, portrayed by special guest Katherine Porter, she said. This year Ricky and Patricia Smith were crowned the King and Queen of Mardi Gras, Black said, by the 2019 winners, Scott and Dianne Steagall. The 2020 event was cancelled because of Covid-19.
Over at the Delta County Chamber of Commerce headquarters, the annual bake-off came out delicious. This year’s winners were the Sisters Berry, who have a column in The Cooper Review about Enloe. The sisters added a twist to their 2019 entry, Fat Tuesday Fudge.
“This year we had chocolate and peanut butter and added white chocolate,” Carol King said. “Two years ago, we won. It was quite popular.”
While they took home first place in the adult category, second place went to Linda Young for her sopapilla cheesecake and third to Michela Cassitta for tiramisu. In the children’s challenge, Clay Wells won with his brownies.
“I feel excited, which is why I went like this (gyrates wildly),” Wells said, while buying hot chocolate with his mother, Kelley Wells.
The pair explained that they tried a box mix at first, but that one didn’t turn out well, so they turned to the internet and found another recipe just that morning that came out perfectly.
“It was obviously amazing,” Kelley Wells said.
The event had a parade around the square, with the Antique Automobile Club of Greenville taking home best of show, Jaymi Morris with H&R Block taking best large entry and the Springett family taking home best small entry. In front of Cooper City Hall, the chamber also sponsored a cornhole tournament, Stan Tatum and Brooks Holders were first place with Team T&H, and Allen Foster and Lance Mobley took home second as Team Blackwood.
The chamber is now working on its next events, Black said.
“We look forward to seeing everyone again on April 10 for ‘The County Fair on the Square,’ Black said. “Stay tuned for more details about the little Miss Delta County Pageant return.”
The chamber has also sold out of its Delta County Cookbook, she added.
“We are considering doing a second edition,” Black said.
