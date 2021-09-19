The Rivercrest ISD will meet Sept, 20, at 6 p.m. in the boardroom at 4100 U.S. 271 South in Bogata.
The trustees will consider approving nominations for individuals for the Franklin County Appraisal District Board of Directors and the Titus County Appraisal District Board of Directors.
The board will hear reports from the superintendent, the principals and a report on the ESL programs, as well as one on extracurricular activities.
David Money
