Be sure to leave some nonperishables in your mailbox or on your porch Saturday so that your letter carrier can take them to later donate all the goods gathered to the area food pantries as the National Association of Letter Carriers, Paris Branch 501 is holding its annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
“We have all heard in the news how food pantries in the U.S. are struggling with meeting the needs of the people in their communities. Due to many factors in our economy, donations are down,” said Roger Tucker, the branch president. “All of the food donated stays in our community and is distributed amongst those organizations which feed the needy.”
The local drive is part of a nationwide drive that was started in 1993 to fight food insecurity.
This year’s drive, however, marks a return of the event in Paris after a two-year layoff because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
