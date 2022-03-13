County conventions for both the Lamar County Democratic Party and the Lamar County Republican Party are scheduled for two upcoming consecutive Saturdays.
Democrats are to meet in the county courtroom of the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St., at 1 p.m. Saturday and Republicans are to meet at 11 a.m. March 26 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds for a precinct convention and at 1 p.m. for a county convention. Both parties will select delegates to state conventions.
For state conventions, Democrats are to gather July 14-16 in Dallas and Republicans will meet July 16-18 in Houston.
