BONHAM — The December session of the Fannin County Grand Jury handed out 82 indictments, bringing the total number of true bills for the year to a record breaking 603 new felony cases filed, according to District Attorney Richard E. Glaser.
The jury also heard evidence in an officer-involved shooting investigated by the Texas Rangers. Finding the use of force justified, the jury declined any charges against the officer involved, Glaser said.
“It is important to note that an indictment is a formal charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt, and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Glaser said.
Indictments are as follows:
Daniel Carl Allen, 29, of McKinney, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, enhanced, third degree felony.
Joshua Paul Anglin, 41, of Plano, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, first degree felony.
Shelly Renea Baker-Flores, 41, of Bonham, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two previous convictions, state jail felony.
Quintin Deon Barnes, 45, of Bonham, possession of controlled substance, penalty group 2, 1-4 grams in a drug free zone, enhanced, third degree felony; possession of marijuana 4 oz-5 lbs., third degree felony; tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, enhanced, third degree felony.
Quila Renee Bellows, 32, of Savoy, unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.
Michah Quentin Bradford, 36, of Van, possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1-A, less than 20 doses, (1/26, 2019), third degree felony; possession of penalty group 1-A, less than 20 doses,(2/08/2020).
Ashlyn Elizabeth Briggs, 20, of Honey Grove, hinder apprehension or prosecution, third degree felony.
Charles Wade Briggs, 42, of Honey Grove, engaged in organized criminal activity, first degree felony; aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury, second degree felony; burglary habitation entered to commit felony other than theft, first degree felony.
Joshua Wade Briggs, 23, of Honey Grove, engaged in organized criminal activity, first degree felony; aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury, second degree felony; burglary habitation entered to commit a felony other than theft, first degree felony.
Lisa Broiles, 58, of Bonham, terroristic threat against peace officer/judge, state jail felony.
Rashad DeWayne Brown, 26, of Bonham, assault family/household member with previous conviction, third degree felony.
Bryan Wayne Butler, 37, of Tom Bean, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1-4 grams, enhanced, second degree felony.
Kainen Daniel Calloway, 20, of Denison, possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, state jail felony.
Christopher Brian Collier, 44, of Bonham, possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1-4 grams in drug free zone, enhanced, third degree felony.
Brian Michael Craft, 32, unknown address, unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.
Bruce Alan Davis Jr. 41, of Durant, Oklahoma, theft of property between 30,000-$150,000, third degree felony.
Patrick Davis, 36, of Bonham, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, state jail felony.
Shane Harley Essary, 38, of Ector, aggravated assault against public servant, first degree felony; second indictment, aggravated assault against public servant.
Jordan Alyssa Feagley, 27, of Ladonia, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, state jail felony; abandon/endanger child/criminal negligence, state jail felony.
Jody Allen Fisher, 24, of Bonham, manufacture/deliver controlled substance, penalty group 2, 1-4 grams, second degree felony.
Mason Gilbert, 21, of Bailey, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, second degree felony.
Michael Anthony Hailey, 54, of Trenton, possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, state jail felony; manufacture/delivery controlled substance, penalty group 2 1-4 grams enhanced (7/06/2020), second degree felony; manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group 1, 1-4 grams enhanced (8/06/2020), second degree felony.
Myron James Hawkins, 27, of Fort Worth, manufacture/delivery controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4-200 grams enhanced, first degree felony; evading arrest/detention with vehicle, enhanced, third degree felony; aggravated assault against public servant times two, first degree felony.
Richard Charles Holiday, 49, of Guymon, Oklahoma, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, third degree felony.
Michael Dwayne Hopkins, 55, of Calch Springs, possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram enhanced, state jail felony.
Robert Earl Hutchinson, 67, of Bonham, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two previous convictions times three on 08/30/2020; 8/31/2020 and 09/04/2020, state jail felony.
Danny Roy Kelley, 32, of Farmers Branch, driving while intoxicated with child under 15, state jail felony.
Christopher Kitts, 40, of Leonard, official oppression, Class A Misdemeanor
Jacquelyn Elizabeth Knapp, 28, of The Colony, assault public servant, third degree felony.
Herbert Nathan Leach, 50, of Leonard, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, second degree felony; possession of controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, state jail felony.
Oscar Martinez, 22, of Bells, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, third degree felony; possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, state jail felony.
Ferlando Orice Mathis, 22, of McKinney, injury child/eldery/disabled with intent for serious bodily/mental injury, first degree felony.
Dylan Leigh McElroy, 20, of Honey Grove, hinder apprehension or prosecution of known felon, third degree felony.
Matthew Lafon McEntyre, 37, of Powderly, assault family/household member with previous conviction, third degree felony.
Hunter Lane Tuff McRae, indecency with a child by sexual contact, second degree felony.
Jordan Stephen Moses, 29, of Euless, fraudulent use, possession of identifying information, less than 5 items, state jail felony.
Doresa Jean Newman, 50, of Bonham, possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, enhanced, state jail felony.
Kenneth Wesley Nichols, 47, of Dodd City, interfere with emergency call with previous conviction, enhanced, state jail felony.
Dennis Patrick Nyland, 70, of Bonham, possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, state jail felony.
Casey Ryan Old, 29, of Campbell, third of firearm, state jail felony.
Kevin Wayne Partridge, 43, of Leonard, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, third degree felony.
Matthew James Peavey, 34, of Howe, credit card or debit card abuse of elderly, third degree felony.
Isidro Rojas, 18, of Bonham, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony.
Rayano Antonio Rowe, 29, of Garland, credit card or debit card abuse, state jail felony.
Jose Angel Rubio, 23, of Leonard, abandon/endanger child/criminal negligence, state jail felony.
Sheleigh Rutherford, 18, or Dodd City, abandon/endanger child/criminal negligence, state jail felony.
Robert William Sadler, 33, of Bonham, manufacture/deliver controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4-200 grams, enhanced, first degree felony.
Isaac Salazar, 20, of Bonham, unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony;possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1-4 grams, third degree felony.
Brandon Simmons, 41, of Honey Grove, assault family/household member with previous conviction, third degree felony.
Brittany Simmons, 25, of Sherman, unauthorized use of vehicle, state jail felony.
James Christopher Simpson, 40, of Ladonia, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, enhanced, times two (10/22/2020;07/16/2020), second degree felony.
Joe Glen Stewart, 56, of Denton, assault family/household member impeding breath/circulation, enhanced, third degree felony.
Chad Dewell Thomas, 37, of Ladonia, aggravated assault with deadly weapon times two, second degree felony.
Shawnee Colt Walker, 31, of Savoy, abandon/endanger child/criminal negligence times two, state jail felony.
Glynda Gail Watson, 44, of Whitewright, manufacture/deliver controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1-4 grams, enhanced. second degree felony.
Bradley Wayne Williams, 48, of Calera, Oklahoma, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, third degree felony; possession of controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, state jail felony.
Rex Lee Williams, 39, of Ladonia, credit card or debit card abuse, state jail felony.
