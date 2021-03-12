MARCH 11 to MARCH 12
Paris Police Department
Billy Wayne Wallace, 62: Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Tanner Keith Dudley, 24: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Scott David Wells, 40: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Hunter Laramie Bowers, 31: Bond surrender/credit/debit card abuse.
Kevin DeWayne Wilson, 43: Engage in organized criminal activity.
Rebecca LeeAnn Hill, 51: Engage in organized criminal activity.
Dana Samwell Carmichael, 40: Engage in organized criminal activity.
