For the first time in history, Lamar County exceeded a population of 50,000 residents with 50,088 people counted in the official 2020 U.S. Census, commissioners learned at a special Friday afternoon meeting called to establish redistricting procedures and to redraw the county’s political boundaries. Growth and its accompanying changes in demographics necessitates the redistricting process.
According to a “finding of facts” approved at the meeting, the maximum deviation in population among the county’s four precincts is 16.72% as a result of the 2020 census. Anything in excess of 10% is presumptively considered unconstitutional under federal law, thereby necessitating commissioners to redraw lines so that each precinct contains roughly 12,500 residents.
It took a little more than an hour and a half for the court to redraw precinct lines with the help of mapping software and a redistricting attorney with a 20-history with Lamar County.
Meeting via video conference, Robert Bass of Austin-based Allisson, Bass & Associates assistant the court in evaluating current demographics and redrawing precinct lines, a process that resulted in a clean-up of lines, and for the most part, kept the county divided by the four precincts divided north and south by Highway 82 and east and west by Highway 271. Some residents, however, can expect to see changes in voting locations, a normal result of redistricting.
“I think what we have done will withstand judicial scrutiny,” Bass said after commissioners expressed satisfaction with redrawn lines. “We’ve arguably made the lines a little easier to understand than some of the more radical lines that you had before. So all in all, I see it as a viable plan.”
Commissioners made plans to include a public hearing and possibly approve proposed new political lines at a Nov. 8 meeting ahead of the opening of the filing period Nov. 13 for March party primary elections.
