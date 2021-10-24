When Legend Bank, a community bank serving North Texans for over 130 years, announced a bank-wide outreach effort to show support for the healthcare workers in their communities, members of the company’s Cooper location took to the idea immediately.
The idea started with a request from Wise Health System in Decatur for snacks for their “Recharge Room,” a room they were creating to give their staff the opportunity to take a break from their demanding and exhausting days. Legend Bank SVP, Loan Services, Delaina Henderson shared the request with Legend Bank executives and quickly the team developed ideas on how Legend Bank could help encourage healthcare workers in all of their communities during this COVID surge. The Legend Bank executive team acted immediately and gave each Legend Bank manager an allocation to spend on snacks and drinks to donate to their local hospital and urgent care centers, allowing them to set up a “Snack Bar of Support” to show heartfelt love and support for them.
Carrie Ingram, Branch Manager and Jerimy Bell, President of the Cooper Legend Bank branch quickly took action to purchase snacks and drinks for the Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs.
“Jerimy Bell and Legend Bank of Cooper delivered a ton of snacks and meals for our staff to enjoy as an appreciation of all of their hard work! This supply has been distributed to all of our departments to allow staff to be able to ensure they have the fuel they need to continue to provide high quality care and excellent patient experience,” said Holly Ragan, MS, Senior Market Development, Christus® Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs. “Thank you so much for your generosity and kindness! Everyone says a huge ‘Thank you.’”
“Our friends in healthcare have been pushed to the limit over the last eighteen months dealing with the pandemic. It pains us as individuals to hear about the constant stress and sacrifice that doctors, nurses, hospital and urgent care staff, volunteers, and everyone else involved in caring for the sick have endured and are still enduring daily,” said Jay Bearden, President, Legend Bank. “We at the bank feel we have an obligation to help. We hope this small gesture provide a moment’s solace for our healthcare workers and shows the deep emotional sympathy and appreciation Legend Bank has for all these brave men and women who daily step up and put themselves on the front line of this battle against COVID-19.”
All Legend Bank branches, including the one in Bonham, have collection bins to help continue to stock the “Snack Bar of Support” with individually wrapped snacks and drinks for the healthcare workers in the community, in addition to the Cooper Legend Bank location. Donations at the Bonham location are used to support staff at the Bonham QuickVisit Urgent Care and Texoma Medical Center, Bonham.
More information can be found here: www.legend.bank/snack-bar-of-
support.
Legend Bank N.A. has 13 locations throughout North Texas with total assets of over $946 million. Legend Bank serves the people and businesses in and around Decatur, Bowie, Alvord, Henrietta, Wichita Falls, Nocona, Whitesboro, Sherman, Bonham, Cooper, Whitewright, Fort Worth and North Richland Hills and is one of the largest cattle lenders in North Texas. If you would like more information about Legend Bank N.A., visit www.legend.bank.
