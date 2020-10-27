ROXTON — The community center mural needed more than a facelift, and the people of Roxton made it happen.
“Our smallest donation was $10,” organizer Shirley Cooper said. “We had a few $500 and $600 donations, and a whole host of $10 to $30 donations. Everybody had a little part of it. … One day someone handed me a $25 check, and I went home and marked it down, and called Lou (Carolyn Rutherford), ‘We got it.’”
Rutherford and Cooper spearheaded the task of restoring the mural, a goal of Rutherford’s husband, former mayor Phillip Rutherford, before he died.
“This was a dream of Phillip’s,” Rutherford said. “I suggested it as a kind of memorial. People really came through.”
The mural was painted in 2001 by Jaime Carter of Paris, Rutherford said, but the wall suffered through the years from crumbling mortar between the bricks and other issues. It would take more than a coat of paint to fix it.
After finishing the Dr Pepper mural in downtown Paris, David Freeman said he was contacted by Rutherford and Cooper. They had gotten his name from a Lamar County Historical Society meeting. He was the third mural artist they had contacted, and he was the only one that didn’t balk at the extent of the work.
“I’ve done a lot of restorations, but this is the most extensive one I’ve ever done,” Freeman said.
He said the wall was in poor condition and needed quite a bit of masonry work before he could finish the restoration. Freeman said he kept every detail in the original painting, and added some more.
“I wanted to make sure I did it right,” he said.
Using large sheets of acetate, he traced the original design of the mural, 15 feet by 90 feet, which then went into storage for later. After scraping off all of the paint, he went to work on the mortar, quite a lot of which was crumbling on the side of the building.
Over the years, the building has been many things, but before it was finally the community center, it was a service station. The side with the mural had a door leading out, haphazardly boarded over. Freeman was able to create a faux brick texture to continue the look. Then, he brought out the acetate sheets and retraced the outlines back onto the wall.
The work took him the better part of five months, on and off.
Besides keeping the outlines, Freeman enhanced the look, adding large text with “Roxton” and the city motto, “Built to endure time.” He also enlarged the bridge on the mural. Cooper said only three bridges like it are in Texas, and two are in Cooper, though one did collapse. Freeman also detailed in some flowers and texture to the grasses and a dog.
To ensure the mural can take weathering, he used a special coating that will preserve the paint job underneath, and, if necessary, be entirely removed and replaced.
“Five years from now, it should still look like that,” Freeman said, adding he was proud of the work he’d done. “You can have this mural here for 50 years or more.”
Cooper and Rutherford said now that the city is working on its part of the North East Texas Trail, they hope the wall will be a part of that.
“It has become a symbol of our portion of it,” Cooper said.
Now, though the mural is finished, it will be a while before the town has an unveiling, thanks to Covid-19.
“We are so proud of it,” Cooper said. “I can’t tell you how impressed I am with David, period. He understood what we wanted. He does a really good job of listening to what the customer wants and adding detail that makes it just right. We love it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.