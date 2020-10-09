OCT. 6 to OCT. 9
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Oct. 7
6:22 to 6:35 a.m., 2460 S. Church St.
1:05 to 1:17 p.m., 3825 Lamar Ave.
6:13 to 6:27 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
Oct. 8
9:15 to 9:24 a.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
Trash Fire
Oct. 6
2:31to 3:02 p.m., 1802 S. Church St.
Vehicle Fire
Oct. 6
7:02 to 7:13 p.m., 1310 Clarksville St.
Grass/Brush Fire
Oct. 6
8:47 to 9:17 p.m., 300 Tudor St.
Oct. 7
1:41 to 1:55 p.m., 1600 Margaret St.
2:55 to 3:10 p.m., 1400 Van Zandt St.
First Responder-Paris
Oct. 6
6:07 to 6:20 p.m., 142 7th St. SW.
6:22 to 6:30 p.m., Pine Mill Road.
Oct. 7
3:42 to 4:12 a.m., 4120 Choctaw Lane.
1:32 to 1:42 a.m., 730 23rd St. SE.
Oct. 8
6:01 to 6:17 a.m., 405 5th St. SW.
11:24 to 11:37 a.m., 2440 Hubbard St.
12:29 to 12:38 p.m., 840 10th St. NE.
3:52 to 4:33 p.m., 550 Wilburn St.
9:58 to 10:27 p.m., 1900 Martin Luther King Drive.
11:29 to 11:40 p.m., 7900 Highway 82 W.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Oct. 6
7:25 to 7:44 a.m., 800 Martin Luther King Drive.
Oct. 7
5:14 to 5:27 p.m., 3000 NE Loop 286.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
Oct. 8
12 to 12:24 a.m., 6780 Colllier Drive.
Public Service
Oct. 6
10:06 to 10:25 p.m., 510 9th St. SE.
Oct. 7
2:11 to 2:25 p.m., 2760 Willow Bend.
2:47 to 3:01 p.m., 2552 Bonham St.
Oct. 8
12:09 to 12:25 p.m., 2145 40th St. Se.
